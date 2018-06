The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two most wanted suspects.

The two suspects, 32-year-old Todd A. McCoy, of Coshocton, and 24-year-old Dakota B. Grim, of Kimbolton, are wanted on weapons charges and for questioning into recent burglaries.

Authorities said both of these individuals are very dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is urged to call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.