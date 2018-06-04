County Commissioners approve funds for emergency sewage line repair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Commissioners approved an emergency resolution to fix a broken sewer line.

The Muskingum County Sewer Department met with the commissioners to discuss an action plan to repair the line. The sewer department manager said the line is classified as an emergency because it is causing a sewage overflow and only one pump is operating.

“The Old Southern Hill [ ] station has had an electrical fire and it is in bad shape and we need to get it replaced as an emergency,” said Kenny Beisser the Sewer Department Manager. “And the commissioners adopted today a resolution today to approve the monies.”

Repairs to the line will cost $90,000 and take about a week to complete. Beisser said they hope to begin the project mid-June. Once all of the parts such as the panels, box, and pumps arrive, the work will begin. Beisser said if this isn’t fixed it could cause a messy situation.

“We would have to be down there 24 hours a day pumping the station. Could be a sewer run out on the ground and everything else,” said Beisser.

The line is located on Donna Drive at the end of the cul-de-sac. Beisser said the repairs won’t have an effect on residents and that traffic will continue to flow as normal.