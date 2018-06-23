Crooksville fishing champions help local antique show

HEBRON, Ohio- Buckeye Lake was honored with an event Saturday that brought in some accomplished special guests.

The Buckeye Lake Area Civic Association hosted its 2nd annual Antique Lure and Vintage Tackle Show at Lakewood High School. The Civic Association raises money for scholarships for local high schools, the library and services around the area. Association trustee and antique show chair Rickie Sue Gruden is grateful for the fundraising support and loves being at a show like this.

“It’s fun. And fun is what lakes are all about. And this is an opportunity for the younger generation to find out what the older generation has done so they can enjoy what they do today,” Gruden said.

16-year-old Kobe Thompson of Crooksville, came to the event to help demonstrate a new fishing tool and represent younger generations of competitive fishers to show others they can do it too.

“It’s something that not very many people my age do, but older people do it,” Thompson said.

Thompson and his fishing partner Gagger Linddel are the current reigning B.A.S.S Ohio High School State Champions and will compete in the National Championships later this summer.