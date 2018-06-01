Crooksville’s Kirkpatrick wins high jump state title

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Crooksville High School’s Teck Kirkpatrick was the first area athlete to bring home a state title at this year’s State Track and Field Meet at Ohio State University.

The Crooksville senior took home the gold in the DIII boys high jump Friday afternoon. He was in a neck-and-neck competition with Anthony Bowman of Africentric. Kirkpatrick missed on his first two jumps at 6’6″. However, he cleared his third and final attempt to survive.

The bar’s height got all the the way to 6’9″. Kirkpatrick cleared it on his second jump. Bowman failed on all three attempts to give Kirkpatrick the state title.