Cubs beat Dodgers 2-1 in 10 innings for doubleheader split

CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday night to salvage a split of their day-night doubleheader.

Kris Bryant sparked the winning rally with a leadoff triple against Brock Stewart (0-1). After Javier Baez was walked intentionally, Almora hit a liner into right field.

Rob Zastryzny (1-0), the fifth Cubs reliever, got Yasmani Grandal to fly out with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th to earn the win.

Los Angeles opened the doubleheader with a 4-3 victory on pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer’s two-run double in the ninth.