Dalton drives in 6, No. 1 seed Florida beats Columbia 13-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wil Dalton drove in six runs, and overall No. 1 seed Florida began its quest for a second straight national championship with a 13-5 victory against Columbia in the NCAA baseball tournament Friday.

The Gators (43-17) entered regional play having lost six of their last seven games, including two in a row at the Southeastern Conference Tournament by a combined score of 19-2.

Coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s team was in trouble again early against the Lions (20-29), but Jonathan India and Dalton hit consecutive two-run doubles in a six-run fourth inning to put the Gators ahead for good. Dalton, a sophomore playing in his first NCAA tournament game, also had an RBI double in the first, a run-scoring single in the third and a two-run home run in the eighth.

Jordan Butler (6-1) allowed two hits and a run in five innings of relief for the win.

Ty Wiest (2-5) got the loss.

Florida will play Jacksonville in the winners’ bracket Saturday. Columbia will face Florida Atlantic in an elimination game.