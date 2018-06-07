Deadline approaching for ZDGA Amateur Tournament

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The deadline to enter the 41st annual Zanesville District Golf Association Amateur tournament is just under two weeks away.

The 54-hole tournament will be held on June 23, 24, and 30 at Vista, EagleSticks, and the Zanesville Country Club. The tournament is open to any golfer with a handicap of 10 or better who resides in, or went to high school in, Muskingum County or any of its neighboring counties.

The deadline to enter is June 18. Entry forms can be found at zdga.org or any area golf course. The cost to register is $90.