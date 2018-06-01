Democrats join call for vote on Ohio House speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Democrats are joining those calling for a speedy resolution to Ohio’s impasse over selection of its next speaker.

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn, of Dayton, says the Democrats favor holding a floor vote for speaker.

He added on Thursday that they don’t want to change House rules to keep the chamber’s temporary leader at the helm through year’s end.

Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring, of Canton, has been in charge since then-Speaker Cliff Rosenberger left in April amid an FBI investigation.

Schuring has given representatives until Friday afternoon to choose between taking a vote Wednesday or changing House rules to make him speaker through December.

Former Speaker Larry Householder wants his old job next year and backs Schuring.

Supporters of speaker candidate Ryan Smith want a vote held.