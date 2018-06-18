Denmark’s injured Kvist hopes to return at World Cup

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Denmark midfielder who sustained two broken ribs and a punctured lung after a hard collision with Peru’s Jefferson Farfan says he is doing better and hopes to return at the World Cup.

William Kvist posted a video on Facebook from the hospital in Saransk to say he was travelling home Monday for further checks. He said there was “tiny opportunity” he would return to the Danish squad, adding “we will get a long way.”

Denmark beat Peru 1-0 on Saturday in its opening game and next plays Australia in Group C.

Denmark coach Ake Hareide said after the game that if Kvist has a fractured rib, “he’s out of the World Cup for sure.”