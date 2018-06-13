Deputy speaks to girls about bullying

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A Muskingum County Deputy spoke to middle school girls today about how to stop bullying in schools.

Deputy John Howe spent over an hour with girls from sixth through eighth grade who are participating in S.T.A.R.S. camp. Camp coordinator, Ronelle Barnett said one of the key things Howe focused on was the bullying that occurs not only in schools but, also, online.

“You don’t walk away from it like you use to because people get blasted. We tend to share more information with each other than we really should and then when we have those little tiffs somebody gets mad at somebody, for whatever reason, and they blast the stuff all over social media,” said Howe.

Howe is also a School Resource Officer and Barnett said his previous school connections help him relate to the girls, while still being an authority figure.

” I don’t want to say it’s an intimidation but I think, a lot of people respect our deputies in town. And I think it’s good for them to (say) what you’re doing is wrong and you can legally get into trouble for doing these kinds of things, those things we think are just a joke,” said Howe.

Barnett said guest speakers, like Howe, encourage girls to be positive and she hopes it will decrease bullying in schools and online.