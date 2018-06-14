Detroit hires ex-Indiana and Texas Southern coach Mike Davis

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy has hired basketball coach Mike Davis away from Texas Southern.

The Horizon League school in the Motor City announced the move Thursday, adding a coach with a 352-241 career record in college.

Davis led Texas Southern for the previous six seasons, leading the Southwest Athletic Conference program to the NCAA Tournament four times. He coached at Indiana for six seasons, helping the Hoosiers reach the 2002 Final Four in one of four trips to the NCAA Tournament and win a Big Ten title. Davis also led Alabama-Birmingham.

Detroit fired coach Bacari Alexander earlier this year with a 16-47 record over two years. Alexander missed seven games early this season because of what athletic director Robert Vowels has called a “personnel issue.”

