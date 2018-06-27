Disabled American Veterans van comes to town

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Disabled American Veterans organization helps ease the transition between service and civilian life.

The DAV mobile service van was in Zanesville on Wednesday, June 27th. They come out once a year to help any veterans that may have complaints. Treasure for the DAV of Zanesville, Richard Hale, says the workers will help out with just about anything.

“They’ll file claims for any injuries they got in the service, they’ll actually hunt records up for them. If they can’t find their records, they’ll look for their records,” explained Hale.

Bringing the DAV mobile services van out seems to bring in more people than just the DAV itself.

Hale said, “last year, we had about 30 or 40 people come in and file claims just from the Zanesville area. Now maybe they all got taken care of last year, but there’s a lot of new veterans coming back and a lot of them don’t know to come to the DAV.”

Hale wants the veterans in the area to know they have a place to go if they ever have any trouble. The van may only come once a year, but Hale wants to remind veterans they can come to the DAV at any time.