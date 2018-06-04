Discovery signs $2 billion rights deal with PGA Tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Discovery, Inc. has signed a $2 billion agreement that gives it media rights to PGA Tour programming for its 220 markets outside the United States.

The deal announced Monday is designed to allow Discovery to deliver golf around the world on every screen and device. The 12-year deals starts next year and runs through 2030.

It’s the PGA Tour’s latest effort to expand its fan base around the world.

The PGA Tour has U.S. television deals with NBC Sports, CBS Sports and Golf Channel.

The agreement gives Discovery live rights outside the U.S. to some 2,000 hours of PGA Tour content. That includes all six circuits the PGA Tour runs, such as the PGA Tour Champions and smaller tours in China, Canada and Latin America.