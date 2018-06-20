Doctor warns about heat-related illnesses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The summer months are bringing in a real heat wave and just jumping in the pool isn’t enough to stay cool.

With the extreme temperatures, Medical Director for Zanesville Muskingum Health Department, Dr. Jack Butterfield said it is an important time to address heat-related illnesses, the most harmful being heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dr. Butterfield said everyone is subject to the illnesses but some are more at risk than others.

“The extremes of life, basically children under four and adults over 65, also people who are overweight and people with chronic medical illnesses,” said Dr. Butterfield.

“You want to be a good neighbor, check on your friends that you know are elderly or that are disabled whether they have air-conditioning or not, don’t forget your friends,” Dr. Butterfield said.

Dr. Butterfield explained that heat exhaustion occurs with excessive sweating resulting in low blood pressure, nausea and feeling faint. He also said heat stroke is more dangerous and occurs when the skin is red-hot and may result in unconsciousness. It is important to be aware of all of these symptoms.

“I think that heat-related illness is often ‘it can’t happen to me’ and ‘I’m young’ or ‘I’m healthy’ and ‘I know it can’t happen to me,’ and that is a huge mistake,” Dr. Butterfield said, “because it can happen to anyone and does happen to anyone. And every year people will die from heat-related illnesses, primarily heat stroke, so it is not to be taken lightly.”

To help prevent heat-related illnesses, Dr. Butterfield suggests to drink a lot of water and stay cool by wearing loose-fitting clothing and being under shade. He also reminds pet owners that their animals need extra care in high temperatures as well.