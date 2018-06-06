Doggie Day: Duke

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center has a new furry friend looking for a forever home.

Duke is a Shar-Pei mix that was found abandoned with five of his siblings in the middle of May. Duke still a little shy, but is starting to warm-up to people.

“So he has quite a few scars on him, but we’re definitely taking care of him now, he’s been groomed,” said Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan. “He’s really coming around. And you can tell he’s very scared of things still, but he’s trusted us, he’s learned to trust, and he really has taken to us.”

Calihan said that even though it takes Duke some time to build trust with people, he does get along wonderfully with kids and would make a great family dog.

“We found out he loves kids. Like he’s good with little kids, he’s good with big kids, all sizes, he’s perfect,” said Calihan.

Calihan also said he is a pretty calm dog and a good walker. Duke is up to date on his shots and his surgery is scheduled for next week. For more information call the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center at 740-453-0273.