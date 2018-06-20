Doggie Day: Gidget

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center has a new friend they’d like you to meet.

This is Gidget. She’s a two-year-old terrier mix that has called the center home since May. Deputy Dog Warden Joshua Martinez said Gidget is a friendly pup that would do well in any home situation. He says she does well with kids and other dogs.

“She’s very loving. She loves to give kisses,” said Martinez. “She just wants to cuddle with you.”

Martinez said Gidget has a lot of energy, but burns it off pretty quickly. He says a home with a fenced in backyard where she can run would be good for her.

“Someone who’s energetic, likes to get out and walk with her or run. But definitely a fenced in yard would be ideal,” said Martinez.

Gidget is waiting to have her surgery, but she is on the list. Her adoption fee is $105 and that includes her dog tag. If you are interested in meeting Gidget, you can contact the adoption center to set up a visit.