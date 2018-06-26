Doggie Day: Snowball

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It may be summer, but one cool pup is looking for a forever home.

The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center want to introduce Snowball. She is a two-year-old terrier mix who has been at the adoption center for about a month. Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan said Snowball is very loving.

“She’s so affectionate,” said Calihan. “As soon as we picked her up we knew. She’s just the sweetest. And we knew that we’d all fall in love with her and we did. Every single one of us love her, all the volunteers.”

Calihan said Snowball would be great with any family and that she does well around children and other dogs.

“She would do good with anyone,” said Calihan. “She’s had a few meet and greets with other dogs and they’ve all went really well. She’s been around kids, she’s been around little kids, so far we seen her get along with just about everyone.”

Calihan said that if you are looking for a big cuddly dog, Snowball is the perfect fit. She has had her surgery and shots and is ready to be adopted. For more information, contact the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center at (740) 453-0273.