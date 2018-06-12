Doggie Day: Taco

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s taco Tuesday. Taco the dog that is, who is up for adoption at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center.

Deputy dog warden Brittany Calihan said Taco got his name because he came to the center right around Cinco de Mayo and that he’s come a long way and has a great personality.

“He’s so calm sometimes you don’t even know he’s there, he hardly makes a noise and he’s very easy to walk,” Calihan said. “He pays no attention to the dogs here so that’s a really good sign that he would get along with other dogs.”

Calihan said Taco gets along with everyone, loves doing tricks, and isn’t too energetic – making him a perfect fit for any family.

“If you’re looking for a dog and you don’t want him to have too much energy, Taco would be a really good dog for that,” Calihan said. “He’s a smaller dog, one of the smallest dogs we have here, so he’d be a good size for just about anyone.”

Calihan said Taco loves to run and that it would be ideal for him to have a fenced-in yard. For more information about Taco or other adoptable dogs you can call the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center at 740-453-0273 or visit their website at http://dogpound.muskingumcounty.org/.