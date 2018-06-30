Dresden Car Show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Corvettes all the way from West Virginia came to Dresden on June 30th.

Kanawha Valley Corvette Club hosted their first annual people’s choice car show in Dresden. Member of the Dresden Community Association, Linda Bowers, said all of the money raised by the corvette club is a huge honor for the city of Dresden.

“The money goes back into the village and helps support a variety of programs that they do to continue to grow and keep the village looking nice and all of the parks and recreational things that they have here,” explained Bowers.

The president of the corvette club, Jack Jarvis, hopes this event can turn into an annual tradition to help out the Dresden community.

“Usually every other week, we take a cruise or do a car show, do something. And we’re happy to work with the city of Dresden and put the show on here today. We have a nice turnout – about a hundred vehicles I think,” said Jarvis.

If you didn’t get to make it to the car show, they are holding another event on July 1st at the Ohio University – Zanesville campus, that is open to any type of car.

Governor of the corvette club, Chuck Stephens, said, “it’s open to all classes of cars. If you have a mustang or if you have a dodge or corvette, even a truck or even a foreign car, come on down. We’d love to have you.”

The low speed autocross begins at 8:30 on Sunday morning. Prices to register do vary.