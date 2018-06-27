Dresden Car Show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Calling all hot rods, trucks, and cars.

The Dresden Community Association will host its first people’s choice car show this Saturday, June 30th. Community Association Volunteer Linda Bowers said the event will run from 9 A.M. until 2 P.M. and that all makes, models, and types of cars are welcome. Registration will be open from 9 to 11 A.M. and it is $10 to enter. Bowers said the cars are important to the show, but that the community is too.

“But the most important part is that everyone comes out and sees the car show because it’s people’s choice,” said Bowers. “We want you the audience to vote on which car you like best in many different categories.”

Bowers also said there will be more to do than just look at cars. She said there will door prize drawings, shops to visit along Main Street, and even a car show for kids.

“The kids can bring out any car they’d like to show off,” said Bowers. “A collection of cars, something maybe they made, a model or something they just played really hard with. Maybe it only has three wheels, that’s okay. We’ll put it in that car show and they’ll have categories they can be winners in.

For more information about the show or to pre-register a car, visit the Dresden Community Association website or check them out on Facebook.