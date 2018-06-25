Drug bust in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio- The Perry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant that ended in a drug bust Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m. agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and deputies with the Perry County Sheriffs Office executed a search warrant at 928 South Main street in New Lexington, Ohio. Task force agents seized bulk quantities of heroin and an undisclosed amount of currency as well as drug paraphernalia. A 20-year-old old male was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges and is being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, Ohio pending a bond hearing. His name is not being released at this time and he is pending formal charges.