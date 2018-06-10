Duke avoids elimination again with 11-2 win at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Max Miller drove in four runs and Duke avoided elimination again, winning 11-2 at Texas Tech on Sunday night to force a deciding Game 3 in their super regional.

Game 3 is Monday, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Texas Tech (43-18) is trying to get to Omaha for the third time in five seasons. Duke’s last CWS appearance was in 1961.

The Blue Devils (45-17) had to win four consecutive games to take the NCAA Athens Regional after losing their opener there. They started their first-ever super regional with a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

Lefty Graeme Stinson (5-1) threw seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Texas Tech sophomore right-hander Caleb Kilian (9-2) allowed five runs in four-plus innings.

Miller had an RBI double in a four-run fourth, then had a bases-loaded triple when Duke added six more an inning later for a 10-0 lead.