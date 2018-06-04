Duke sweeps Georgia to earn 1st super regional berth

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Griffin Conine homered twice and Duke earned the first super regional berth in school history by sweeping two games from Georgia on Monday, beating the Bulldogs 8-5 and 8-4 in the NCAA Tournament.

Jimmy Herron and Zack Kone also homered in the winner-take-all game to send the second-seeded Blue Devils (44-16) into a best-of-three super regional series at No. 9 national seed Texas Tech this weekend.

Kone’s three-run homer in the third put Duke ahead 3-2, and Conine — who also homered in the first game — followed with a solo shot. The son of former major leaguer Jeff Conine also connected in the seventh.

Mitch Stallings (4-5) struck out six in seven innings for the Blue Devils, who won four straight in the losers’ bracket after dropping their opener against Troy to extend their second NCAA appearance since 1961.

Michael Curry homered for the top-seeded Bulldogs (39-21).