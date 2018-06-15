Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|34
|32
|.515
|5
|Hartford (Rockies)
|31
|35
|.470
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|26
|39
|.400
|12½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|24
|41
|.369
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|33
|28
|.541
|2
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|35
|30
|.538
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|33
|31
|.516
|3½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|29
|35
|.453
|7½
|Erie (Tigers)
|29
|36
|.446
|8
___
|Friday’s Games
Erie 5, Trenton 4
Altoona 10, New Hampshire 1
Harrisburg 3, Richmond 0
Hartford 6, Binghamton 3
Portland 2, Bowie 1
Akron 5, Reading 0
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Erie at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.