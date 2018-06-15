Eastern League

by Associated Press on June 15, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3927.591
Trenton (Yankees)3927.591
Binghamton (Mets)3432.5155
Hartford (Rockies)3135.4708
Reading (Phillies)2639.40012½
Portland (Red Sox)2441.36914½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)3829.567
Altoona (Pirates)3328.5412
Harrisburg (Nationals)3530.5382
Richmond (Giants)3331.516
Bowie (Orioles)2935.453
Erie (Tigers)2936.4468

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 5, Trenton 4

Altoona 10, New Hampshire 1

Harrisburg 3, Richmond 0

Hartford 6, Binghamton 3

Portland 2, Bowie 1

Akron 5, Reading 0

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

