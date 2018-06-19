Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|40
|28
|.588
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|39
|29
|.574
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|34
|34
|.500
|6
|Hartford (Rockies)
|33
|35
|.485
|7
|Reading (Phillies)
|27
|40
|.403
|12½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|26
|41
|.388
|13½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|39
|30
|.565
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|34
|29
|.540
|2
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|36
|31
|.537
|2
|Richmond (Giants)
|34
|32
|.515
|3½
|Erie (Tigers)
|31
|36
|.463
|7
|Bowie (Orioles)
|29
|37
|.439
|8½
___
|Monday’s Games
New Hampshire at Erie, ppd.
|Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, Game 2, TBD
Reading at Portland, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Reading at Portland, Game 2, TBD
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 1, 12 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 2, TBD
New Hampshire at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.