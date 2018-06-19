Eastern League

by Associated Press on June 19, 2018 at 8:52 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4028.588
Trenton (Yankees)3929.5741
Binghamton (Mets)3434.5006
Hartford (Rockies)3335.4857
Reading (Phillies)2740.40312½
Portland (Red Sox)2641.38813½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)3930.565
Altoona (Pirates)3429.5402
Harrisburg (Nationals)3631.5372
Richmond (Giants)3432.515
Erie (Tigers)3136.4637
Bowie (Orioles)2937.439

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, Game 2, TBD

Reading at Portland, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Reading at Portland, Game 2, TBD

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 1, 12 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 2, TBD

New Hampshire at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

