Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|33
|21
|.611
|1
|Binghamton (Mets)
|28
|24
|.538
|5
|Hartford (Rockies)
|26
|29
|.473
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|22
|30
|.423
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|18
|35
|.340
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|27
|23
|.540
|1½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|26
|24
|.520
|2½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|27
|25
|.519
|2½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|24
|28
|.462
|5½
|Erie (Tigers)
|20
|33
|.377
|10
___
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.
Harrisburg 5, Portland 4, 11 innings
Altoona 4, Hartford 3
Erie 1, Akron 0
Trenton 7, Bowie 2
Richmond 7, Reading 6, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Binghamton, TBD
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Trenton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Altoona at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Trenton at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 3:30 p.m.