Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3319.635
Trenton (Yankees)3321.6111
Binghamton (Mets)2824.5385
Hartford (Rockies)2629.473
Reading (Phillies)2230.42311
Portland (Red Sox)1835.34015½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)3124.564
Richmond (Giants)2723.540
Altoona (Pirates)2624.520
Harrisburg (Nationals)2725.519
Bowie (Orioles)2428.462
Erie (Tigers)2033.37710

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.

Harrisburg 5, Portland 4, 11 innings

Altoona 4, Hartford 3

Erie 1, Akron 0

Trenton 7, Bowie 2

Richmond 7, Reading 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, TBD

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 3:30 p.m.

