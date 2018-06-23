Eastern League

June 23, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4429.603
Trenton (Yankees)4231.5752
Hartford (Rockies)3637.4938
Binghamton (Mets)3538.4799
Reading (Phillies)3241.43812
Portland (Red Sox)2746.37017
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4232.568
Harrisburg (Nationals)3934.534
Altoona (Pirates)3632.5293
Richmond (Giants)3735.5144
Bowie (Orioles)3340.452
Erie (Tigers)3240.4449

___

Saturday’s Games

Altoona 5, Erie 3

Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Bowie 9, Richmond 4

Richmond 5, Bowie 1

Trenton 8, Portland 4, 10 innings

Hartford 7, Binghamton 2

Harrisburg 12, Akron 2

New Hampshire 5, Reading 1

Sunday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

