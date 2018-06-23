Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|42
|31
|.575
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|36
|37
|.493
|8
|Binghamton (Mets)
|35
|38
|.479
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|32
|41
|.438
|12
|Portland (Red Sox)
|27
|46
|.370
|17
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|42
|32
|.568
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|39
|34
|.534
|2½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|36
|32
|.529
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|37
|35
|.514
|4
|Bowie (Orioles)
|33
|40
|.452
|8½
|Erie (Tigers)
|32
|40
|.444
|9
___
|Saturday’s Games
Altoona 5, Erie 3
Altoona at Erie, ppd.
Bowie 9, Richmond 4
Richmond 5, Bowie 1
Trenton 8, Portland 4, 10 innings
Hartford 7, Binghamton 2
Harrisburg 12, Akron 2
New Hampshire 5, Reading 1
|Sunday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.