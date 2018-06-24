Eastern League

|At A Glance
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|44
|30
|.595
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|42
|32
|.568
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|36
|37
|.493
|7½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|35
|38
|.479
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|33
|41
|.446
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|28
|46
|.378
|16
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|42
|33
|.560
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|40
|34
|.541
|1½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|36
|33
|.522
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|38
|35
|.521
|3
|Erie (Tigers)
|33
|40
|.452
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|33
|41
|.446
|8½
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 5, Trenton 4
Richmond 4, Bowie 3
Erie 9, Altoona 4
Reading 8, New Hampshire 1
Harrisburg 6, Akron 0
Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.