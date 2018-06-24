Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4430.595
Trenton (Yankees)4232.5682
Hartford (Rockies)3637.493
Binghamton (Mets)3538.479
Reading (Phillies)3341.44611
Portland (Red Sox)2846.37816
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4233.560
Harrisburg (Nationals)4034.541
Altoona (Pirates)3633.5223
Richmond (Giants)3835.5213
Erie (Tigers)3340.4528
Bowie (Orioles)3341.446

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 5, Trenton 4

Richmond 4, Bowie 3

Erie 9, Altoona 4

Reading 8, New Hampshire 1

Harrisburg 6, Akron 0

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

