Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4631.597
Trenton (Yankees)4434.564
Hartford (Rockies)3938.5067
Binghamton (Mets)3740.4819
Reading (Phillies)3444.43612½
Portland (Red Sox)2948.37717
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4534.570
Altoona (Pirates)4034.541
Harrisburg (Nationals)4138.5194
Richmond (Giants)3938.5065
Erie (Tigers)3641.4688
Bowie (Orioles)3444.43610½

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton 6, Trenton 3

Harrisburg 3, Altoona 2, 10 innings

Akron 6, Bowie 4

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Hartford 4, Richmond 1

Erie 7, Reading 3

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

