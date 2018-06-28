Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|44
|34
|.564
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|39
|38
|.506
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|37
|40
|.481
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|34
|44
|.436
|12½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|29
|48
|.377
|17
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|40
|34
|.541
|2½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|41
|38
|.519
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|39
|38
|.506
|5
|Erie (Tigers)
|36
|41
|.468
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|34
|44
|.436
|10½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Binghamton 6, Trenton 3
Harrisburg 3, Altoona 2, 10 innings
Akron 6, Bowie 4
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Hartford 4, Richmond 1
Erie 7, Reading 3
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.