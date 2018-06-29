Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|45
|34
|.570
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|39
|39
|.500
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|38
|40
|.487
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|35
|44
|.443
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|29
|49
|.372
|17
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|46
|34
|.575
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|40
|35
|.533
|3½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|41
|39
|.513
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|40
|38
|.513
|5
|Erie (Tigers)
|37
|41
|.474
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|34
|45
|.430
|11½
___
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton 3, Portland 2
Trenton 7, New Hampshire 6, 10 innings
Richmond 15, Harrisburg 6
Akron 4, Altoona 3
Erie 4, Bowie 3
Reading 9, Hartford 2
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.