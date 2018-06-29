Eastern League

by Associated Press on June 29, 2018 at 10:32 pm
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4632.590
Trenton (Yankees)4534.570
Hartford (Rockies)3939.5007
Binghamton (Mets)3840.4878
Reading (Phillies)3544.44311½
Portland (Red Sox)2949.37217
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4634.575
Altoona (Pirates)4035.533
Harrisburg (Nationals)4139.5135
Richmond (Giants)4038.5135
Erie (Tigers)3741.4748
Bowie (Orioles)3445.43011½

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 3, Portland 2

Trenton 7, New Hampshire 6, 10 innings

Richmond 15, Harrisburg 6

Akron 4, Altoona 3

Erie 4, Bowie 3

Reading 9, Hartford 2

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

