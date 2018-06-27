Eastern League

by Associated Press on June 27, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4631.597
Trenton (Yankees)4433.5712
Hartford (Rockies)3838.500
Binghamton (Mets)3640.474
Reading (Phillies)3443.44212
Portland (Red Sox)2948.37717
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4434.564
Altoona (Pirates)4033.548
Harrisburg (Nationals)4038.5134
Richmond (Giants)3937.5134
Erie (Tigers)3541.4618
Bowie (Orioles)3443.442

___

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 8, Binghamton 5

Altoona 7, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 11, Portland 6

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Akron 13, Bowie 3

Erie 8, Reading 5

Thursday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

