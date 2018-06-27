Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|44
|33
|.571
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|38
|38
|.500
|7½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|36
|40
|.474
|9½
|Reading (Phillies)
|34
|43
|.442
|12
|Portland (Red Sox)
|29
|48
|.377
|17
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|34
|.564
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|40
|33
|.548
|1½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|40
|38
|.513
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|39
|37
|.513
|4
|Erie (Tigers)
|35
|41
|.461
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|34
|43
|.442
|9½
|Wednesday’s Games
Trenton 8, Binghamton 5
Altoona 7, Harrisburg 2
New Hampshire 11, Portland 6
Richmond 5, Hartford 4
Akron 13, Bowie 3
Erie 8, Reading 5
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.