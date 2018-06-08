Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|35
|24
|.593
|½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|33
|27
|.550
|3
|Hartford (Rockies)
|28
|33
|.459
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|25
|34
|.424
|10½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|21
|38
|.356
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|30
|27
|.526
|3
|Altoona (Pirates)
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|29
|29
|.500
|4½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|27
|30
|.474
|6
|Erie (Tigers)
|25
|34
|.424
|9
___
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 4, Bowie 2
Akron 8, Portland 2
Trenton 10, Binghamton 2
Altoona 4, Hartford 3
Harrisburg 8, Richmond 7
Erie 6, Reading 4
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg at Richmond, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, Game 2, TBD
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 2 p.m.