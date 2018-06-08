Eastern League

by Associated Press on June 8, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3624.600
Trenton (Yankees)3524.593½
Binghamton (Mets)3327.5503
Hartford (Rockies)2833.459
Reading (Phillies)2534.42410½
Portland (Red Sox)2138.35614½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)3526.574
Richmond (Giants)3027.5263
Altoona (Pirates)2927.518
Harrisburg (Nationals)2929.500
Bowie (Orioles)2730.4746
Erie (Tigers)2534.4249

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 4, Bowie 2

Akron 8, Portland 2

Trenton 10, Binghamton 2

Altoona 4, Hartford 3

Harrisburg 8, Richmond 7

Erie 6, Reading 4

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, Game 2, TBD

Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Post Views: 1