Eastern League

June 30, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4633.582
Trenton (Yankees)4634.575½
Hartford (Rockies)4039.5066
Binghamton (Mets)3841.4818
Reading (Phillies)3545.43811½
Portland (Red Sox)3049.38016
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4635.568
Altoona (Pirates)4135.539
Richmond (Giants)4138.5194
Harrisburg (Nationals)4140.5065
Erie (Tigers)3742.4688
Bowie (Orioles)3545.43810½

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 8, Binghamton 2

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3

Hartford 4, Reading 3

Trenton 6, New Hampshire 0

Altoona 7, Akron 5, 10 innings

Bowie 2, Erie 1

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

