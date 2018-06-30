Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|46
|33
|.582
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|46
|34
|.575
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|40
|39
|.506
|6
|Binghamton (Mets)
|38
|41
|.481
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|35
|45
|.438
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|30
|49
|.380
|16
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|46
|35
|.568
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|41
|35
|.539
|2½
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|38
|.519
|4
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|41
|40
|.506
|5
|Erie (Tigers)
|37
|42
|.468
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|35
|45
|.438
|10½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Portland 8, Binghamton 2
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3
Hartford 4, Reading 3
Trenton 6, New Hampshire 0
Altoona 7, Akron 5, 10 innings
Bowie 2, Erie 1
|Sunday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.