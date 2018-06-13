Eastern League

by Associated Press on June 13, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3826.594
Trenton (Yankees)3826.594
Binghamton (Mets)3430.5314
Hartford (Rockies)3034.4698
Reading (Phillies)2637.41311½
Portland (Red Sox)2241.34915½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)3728.569
Richmond (Giants)3329.532
Altoona (Pirates)3128.5253
Harrisburg (Nationals)3330.5243
Bowie (Orioles)2933.468
Erie (Tigers)2736.4299

___

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 4, Bowie 3

Bowie 10, Trenton 1

Altoona 7, Binghamton 2

Richmond 3, Portland 0

Hartford 3, Erie 0

Akron 8, New Hampshire 2

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3

Thursday’s Games

Altoona at Binghamton, 10:35 a.m.

Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

