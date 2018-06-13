Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|34
|30
|.531
|4
|Hartford (Rockies)
|30
|34
|.469
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|26
|37
|.413
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|22
|41
|.349
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|33
|29
|.532
|2½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|31
|28
|.525
|3
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|33
|30
|.524
|3
|Bowie (Orioles)
|29
|33
|.468
|6½
|Erie (Tigers)
|27
|36
|.429
|9
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Trenton 4, Bowie 3
Bowie 10, Trenton 1
Altoona 7, Binghamton 2
Richmond 3, Portland 0
Hartford 3, Erie 0
Akron 8, New Hampshire 2
Harrisburg 5, Reading 3
|Thursday’s Games
Altoona at Binghamton, 10:35 a.m.
Portland at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Erie at Trenton, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:15 p.m.