Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|41
|31
|.569
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|35
|37
|.486
|8
|Binghamton (Mets)
|35
|37
|.486
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|32
|40
|.444
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|27
|45
|.375
|16
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|42
|31
|.575
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|38
|34
|.528
|3½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|35
|32
|.522
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|36
|34
|.514
|4½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|32
|39
|.451
|9
|Erie (Tigers)
|32
|39
|.451
|9
___
|Friday’s Games
Portland 7, Trenton 2
Erie 9, Altoona 3
Bowie 6, Richmond 5
Akron 5, Harrisburg 4
Hartford 6, Binghamton 1
Reading 5, New Hampshire 3
|Saturday’s Games
Altoona at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, Game 2, TBD
Bowie at Richmond, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.