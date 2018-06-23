Eastern League

by Associated Press on June 23, 2018 at 1:32 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4329.597
Trenton (Yankees)4131.5692
Hartford (Rockies)3537.4868
Binghamton (Mets)3537.4868
Reading (Phillies)3240.44411
Portland (Red Sox)2745.37516
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4231.575
Harrisburg (Nationals)3834.528
Altoona (Pirates)3532.5224
Richmond (Giants)3634.514
Bowie (Orioles)3239.4519
Erie (Tigers)3239.4519

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 7, Trenton 2

Erie 9, Altoona 3

Bowie 6, Richmond 5

Akron 5, Harrisburg 4

Hartford 6, Binghamton 1

Reading 5, New Hampshire 3

Saturday’s Games

Altoona at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, Game 2, TBD

Bowie at Richmond, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, Game 2, TBD

Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1