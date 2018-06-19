Electrician job fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Ohio Means Jobs is hosting a job fair for those interested in the electrician field.

At least five employers will be at the fair conducting onsite interviews. Representatives from the industry said this is a growing field with many employment opportunities. There will be entry level positions as well as experienced positions and training will be provided.

“With our industry we can train. We have a quality program to train new people in our industry,” said Clint Heiney of Southeastern Electric. “But if it’s an experience level it’s basically any experience from residential, commercial, and the electrical field can be very acceptable.”

Job Developer at Ohio Means Jobs said those looking for a job should come prepared.

“Bring their resume. Any certificates or anything that they have,” said Debbie Greiner the Job Developer. “I always tell people to dress one step above the position that they’re applying for. So obviously you’re not going to come in, you know, in a suit and tie. Just casual. For the guys, just khakis and a shirt with a collar on it. And ladies, the same thing.”

The fair will be at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds in the Veterans building on Wednesday June 20th from 3:30 to 7:30 P.M.. Anyone with proof of two years work experience will receive a gift. Applicants must be 18 years of age to participate.