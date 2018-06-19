England sets record ODI cricket score with 481-6 v Australia

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England extended its own world record in one-day international cricket by 37 runs after smashing the highest-ever total of 481-6 against Australia in the third ODI on Tuesday.

No. 3 Alex Hales hit 16 fours and five sixes in reaching 147 off 92 balls, and opener Jonny Bairstow scored 139 — also off 92 deliveries — in his fourth ODI century in the last six games.

England, which leads the five-match series 2-0, held the previous record when it scored 444-3 against Pakistan in 2016 at the same Trent Bridge ground.

Bairstow’s opening partner, Jason Roy, hammered 82 and missed out on a second successive century before captain Eoin Morgan hit England’s quickest ODI half-century with 67 off 30 deliveries.

Morgan became England’s all-time leading scorer in the 50-over format with 6,187 ODI runs.

Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to field, but the decision backfired spectacularly. Seamer Andrew Tye finished on 0-100 off nine overs.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson took 3-92 when he dismissed Hales and Morgan off successive deliveries in his last over.