England vs. Belgium: Striker showdown or B-team outing?

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — It could be a showdown between two of the hottest strikers at the World Cup. Or it could be a battle of B teams.

With England and Belgium already qualified for the knockout stage after winning their first two matches, Thursday’s Group G game in the Russian outpost of Kaliningrad could be a time to give some weary or ailing stars a breather and underused squad members a run out.

That means fans hoping for a shootout between Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku may be disappointed.

After his hat trick against Panama, Kane is the World Cup’s top scorer with five goals. That’s one more than Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a penalty saved in Portugal’s 1-1 draw with Iran on Monday.

