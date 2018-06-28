Entertainment district planned for Delaware County

DELAWARE, OH- According to Delaware County, a giant entertainment district is reportedly coming to Delaware County, next to Tanger Outlet Mall.

The Delaware County Twitter page released some information Thursday about the plans for “Planet Oasis” while at the press conference to announce the project.

NBC4 in Columbus reports that the entertainment district will feature many types of entertainment such as “indoor sky diving, surfing, skating, an indoor roller coaster, a salt water lake, hotels, restaurants, eSports, shopping, a rock climbing wall, a BMX course, a butterfly park, and more.”

“David Glimcher is spearheading right here in Delaware County, next to Tanger Outlets. Indoor sky diving & roller coaster, salt-water lake, hotels, restaurants, eSports & more!” said the county’s Twitter page.

Photos via Delaware County, Ohio Twitter page