Ex-firefighter convicted of stealing union funds sentenced

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The former treasurer of an Ohio firefighters union who was convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in union funds has been sentenced to two years in prison.

A judge in Akron on Monday also ordered 41-year-old Joseph Ruhlin to pay $385,000 in restitution to Akron Fire Fighters Local 330.

Investigators say Ruhlin stole the money from 2011 to 2017. He pleaded guilty in January to charges of theft in office and tampering with records.

Ruhlin was arrested in March 2017 in North Carolina after fleeing the Akron area when charges were filed.

Authorities say he spent the money on items including a down payment on an in-ground pool and tickets to sporting events.

Ruhlin had no comment at his sentencing. A message was left for his attorney Tuesday.