Ex-school leader sentenced to 1 year for sexual misconduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio school superintendent has been sentenced to one year in jail after earlier pleading guilty to a sexual conduct charge in Michigan involving a former student decades ago.

A judge in Michigan’s Lenawee (lehn-uh-WAY’) County on Thursday also ordered Patrick Hickey to spend five years on probation.

Hickey said before the sentenced was handed down that he had been sexually abused by a relative and that he has gotten help and hasn’t victimized anyone else.

His plea deal required him to acknowledge to groping a teenager.

Hickey resigned in March from the Washington Local Schools board in Toledo after being charged.

A woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey during the late 1980s when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Michigan.