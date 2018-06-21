Expansion project to bring in 200+ jobs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An expansion project in the works could bring an estimated 200 jobs to Muskingum County

The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority is seeing a lot of investment in the community with over $25 million dollars in expansion for the year and about $500,000 dollars in road projects. Executive Director Matt Abbott did not give specifics but said his office is there to help promote the growth.

“Altogether the role we play is to try to help businesses as much as we can, to not only facilitate some of their expansion efforts, but also to provide support for them to invest and grow here in Muskingum County,” Abbott said.

Abbott said with the new expansions, a trickle-down effect will impact job growth and continue the low unemployment rates the community has seen for quite some time and show people the good that is happening around the county.

“I think it’s something that the community needs to see that there are positive things happening in the city of Zanesville and there are positive things happening in Muskingum County,” Abbott said.

Abbott explained that there is always room for improvement and his office is working on a daily basis to increase the productivity of the businesses in Muskingum County to help the community.