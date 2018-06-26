Experience a 3D World

The community is invited to experience an emerging technology that will take you into a 3D world.

The Muskingum County Library System owns two 3D printers and over the last few months the technology department’s been working with the devices and is now ready to show off what they can do.

A series of programs will take place at all six branches in the month of July to give patrons a close up look at how the printers function.

“We’re trying to implement any kind of new technology into the community for them to be able to experience it,” said Jeremy Norris emerging technologies assistant for the Muskingum County Library System. “Maybe things that people wouldn’t be able to afford themselves they can come in and kind of play with them and get and idea of the way they work.”

For the staff learning the workings of the printer has been a learning experience from getting the right temperature for the item being printed to learning to design something in a 3D program.

“I just think the opportunities are endless on what you can do with them,” explained Sarah Horton emerging technologies assistant. “I think that’s just incredible if you can think it and design it you can print it out into a physical object.”

Items take sometimes between 15 and 4 hours to create. Some of Norris and Horton’s favorite projects include a mini sized Yoda and a dinosaur skeleton. If you’re interested in seeing the 3D printers in action you can visit the branches at the following times:

John McIntire Library

Thursday, July 12 @ 5pm

Thursday, July 26 @ 5pm

New Concord Branch

Tuesday, July 3, 3:30-5:30pm

Dresden Branch

Tuesday, July 10, 3:30-5:30pm

Duncan Falls Branch

Tuesday, July 17, 12:30-2:30pm

Roseville Branch

Tuesday, July 17, 3:30-5:30pm

S. Zanesville Branch

Tuesday, July 24, 3:30-5:30pm