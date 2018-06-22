Falcao vs Lewandowski in must-win World Cup contest

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — After missing out on the World Cup four years ago because of an injury, Radamel Falcao is now in danger of being out of title contention after only two matches at the sport’s marquee tournament.

Colombia’s all-time leading scorer and his teammates are taking on Robert Lewandowski’s Poland in a tense contest on Sunday, with both teams knowing a defeat would likely end their hopes of advancing to the knockout round.

Both teams were disappointing in their opening games. Colombia, down to 10 men, was upset 2-1 by Japan and Poland lost to Senegal by the same scoreline in Group H.

Falcao says, “It will be like a final … because we all know this is a match that will determine who will continue in the World Cup.”