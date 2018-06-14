Falls Township Fire Department Father’s Day dinner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Father’s Day is just three days away and if you still need dinner plans the Falls Township Fire Department has you covered.

The department will be holding its annual Father’s Day Chicken Barbeque. Firefighters will fire up the grill around 3:00 in the morning before serving dinner at 11:00 a.m.

“We normally do about 1,600 halves of chicken,” said Captain Brad Gibson. “And the dinners come with coleslaw, applesauce, chips. And then we’ll have desserts available.”

Gibson said the dinner is a great way to honor dads and to help the fire department at the same time.

“We just like to recognize all of the fathers out there and do a nice dinner for them. And of course, it’s a great fundraiser for the fire department and it helps us keep up on all of our equipment,” said Gibson.

Dinners will cost $9 each. You can dine in at station one which is down by Ray Thomas Lumbertown and carryout at station two on Richey Road.