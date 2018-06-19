Family of Peter Thomson says 5-time British Open winner dies

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Golf Australia says the family of five-time British Open champion Peter Thomson has announced his death. He was 88.

Thomson had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than four years and died at his Melbourne home surrounded by family members on Wednesday morning.

Born on Aug, 23, 1929, Thomson was two months short of his 89th birthday.

The first Australian to win the British Open, Thomson went on to secure the title five times between 1954 and 1965, a record equaled only by American Tom Watson.

On the American senior circuit he won nine times in 1985.