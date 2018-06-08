Family-owned store celebrates 88 years

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Campbell’s Foodland is celebrating 88 years of serving the community.

Store Partner Jeff Campbell said the store first opened in 1930 after his grandfather bought an abandoned restaurant along with 200 dollars worth of groceries. But, the story really started before that.

“My grandfather and grandmother started this in 1930,” said Campbell. “Actually before that, my grandpa used to buy bushels of apples and sell them off of their porch down on route 60. And in 1930 they bought an abandoned restaurant.”

Campbell said it’s certainly grown since 1930. A new store was built in 1965, and there have been several additions since then, along with the opening of additional stores.

“My brother and I took over in…when my father passed away in 1987 I believe it was and then we bought another store in 1993 down in Duncan Falls,” said Campbell.

Campbell said they’ve also recently opened a third location in McArthur, which his brother runs. He said the thing that keeps people coming back to Campbell’s is the customer service along with their meat and deli choices.