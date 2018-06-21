Fatal Accident One Person Killed

The State Highway Patrol said a Somerset man was involved in a fatal accident on State Route 37.

The accident took place around 4pm Wednesday on State Route 37 just north of US 40.

Troopers said a Jeep Cherokee being driven by 48-year-old Alan Schubert, of Somerset, was driving south on 37, when he went left of center striking a Chrysler 200 driven by 34-year-old Kristen Bergund, of Columbus, who was traveling northbound.

Bergund’s vehicle continued off the east side of the roadway. The Patrol said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schubert was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers said both parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.