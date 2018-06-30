Fatal crash on SR 13 in Perry County

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio- According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, their Lancaster Post is investigating a one vehicle fatal accident involving a motorcycle that occurred on SR 13 in New Lexington in Perry County on June 30 at approximately 1:33 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year-old Michael J. Bennett III of Malta, Ohio, was traveling east on SR 37 near Bear Run Road on a 1980 Suzuki motorcycle. Mr. Bennett traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox and utility pole. Mr. Bennett was transported to Fairfield Medical Center and later transferred to Grant Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Bennett was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

“Troopers from the Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol along with New Lexington Police, Fire, and Rescue responded to the scene. The State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit also responded to assist with the investigation. The crash remains under investigation at this time.”

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges all motorists to use all available safety equipment and to not drive while impaired.”

Picture from: qfm96.com